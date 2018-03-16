News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Ms. Mohammed's Pandora
03-16-2018
.
Ms. Mohammed

Ms. Mohammed has just released her new single 'Pandora' and we asked her to tell us the story behind the track, which is featured on her "Alibi" EP. Here is the story:

My girlfriend bought me a used Pearl Export drum kit a couple years back for my birthday and I actually wrote the entire EP on it. The snare part that opens the track was the first thing I wrote on Pandora then came the guitar riff and everything slowly fell in to place from there. I don't usually approach songwriting from a conscious decision of what I think the song should be about; I try to let the song set the intentions as much as possible.

The demo was called 'Dance Pandora' after an effect I used on my Korg Pandora mini and I always assumed I would change it when the time came. Before the song went to mastering and I was forced to officially name it I looked up the legend of Pandora's Box in Greek mythology and realised it fit the themes of the song perfectly. Pandora got a bad rap in those days and really this story of the first human woman who is entirely responsible for unleashing all the evil on planet Earth is age old and is basically just patriarchy creating a scapegoat to bear the burden of blame.
It was Eve, it was Pandora, it was *insert nearest woman's name here* fault. We are weak and useless and very powerful succubi at the same time! Hence the chorus lyric which addresses the theory of 'original sin'.
"Tell me no sin, tell me no lies"

We are sold limiting ideas of what it means to be female. Femininity is derided in all cultures, still synonymous with weakness. To do anything 'like a man' is to do it well. To do anything like a girl? Well you know the rest.
In the song and video I attempted to celebrate the divine feminine present in ALL of us. Imagine what that would look like? It's up to us to make equality for all genders a reality in our lifetime.

We are the future. We'll stand beside you someday. Promise...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

Ms. Mohammed Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ms. Mohammed T-shirts and Posters

More Ms. Mohammed News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle- Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album- more

Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors- Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion- Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause- more

Tool Share Big New About News Album With Fans- Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop- Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour- Pearl Jam- more

Alice In Chains Add New North American Tour Leg- Paul Simon Reveals Final U.S. Tour Dates of Farewell Tour- Alice Cooper Announces New North American Dates- more

Page Too:
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown 'Would You Rather' Promotion- American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss- Drake Breaks Stream Record- more

Dua Lipa Cancels Shows For Emergency Surgery- Jason Aldean Plots Homecoming Show With Special Guests- Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour- more

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Bus Burst Into Flames- Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Breakup Reports- Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video- more

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival- Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning- Harry Styles Debuts New Songs 'Anna' and 'Medicine' Live- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

Arcade Fire Release 'Money + Love' Short Film

Singled Out: Angie Aparo's John The Baptist

New York Dolls Box Set Filled With Rarities

Documentary Being Filmed For Final Warped Tour

Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour

ZZ Top and John Fogerty Talk Upcoming Summer Tour

The Doors Preview Their Upcoming Big TV Interview

Die Hard 4-Year-Old Slayer Fan Denied By Father

Foster The People Tribute Fans With 'Sit Next To Me' Video

Beck Releases New 'Up All Night' Oliver Remix And Adds Dates

Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause

• more

Page Too News Stories
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown 'Would You Rather' Promotion

American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss

Drake Breaks Records With His Live Stream Gaming Debut

Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Retirement Campaign

Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums

Lil Jon Releases Alive Video Featuring Offset and 2 Chainz

Taylor Swift Goes Lavish For 'Reputation' Tour Invitations

Charlie Puth Recruits Kehlani For New Track 'Done For Me'

Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later

Jennifer Lopez Says She Had 'Me Too' Moment With Film Director

Jake Owen Shares 'Daddy Daughter Donut Day' Photos

French Montana, Akon Lead Hurricane Maria Benefit Concert

Singled Out: Ms. Mohammed's Pandora

Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.