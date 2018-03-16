Singled Out: Ms. Mohammed's Pandora 03-16-2018

. Ms. Mohammed has just released her new single 'Pandora' and we asked her to tell us the story behind the track, which is featured on her "Alibi" EP. Here is the story: My girlfriend bought me a used Pearl Export drum kit a couple years back for my birthday and I actually wrote the entire EP on it. The snare part that opens the track was the first thing I wrote on Pandora then came the guitar riff and everything slowly fell in to place from there. I don't usually approach songwriting from a conscious decision of what I think the song should be about; I try to let the song set the intentions as much as possible. The demo was called 'Dance Pandora' after an effect I used on my Korg Pandora mini and I always assumed I would change it when the time came. Before the song went to mastering and I was forced to officially name it I looked up the legend of Pandora's Box in Greek mythology and realised it fit the themes of the song perfectly. Pandora got a bad rap in those days and really this story of the first human woman who is entirely responsible for unleashing all the evil on planet Earth is age old and is basically just patriarchy creating a scapegoat to bear the burden of blame.

It was Eve, it was Pandora, it was *insert nearest woman's name here* fault. We are weak and useless and very powerful succubi at the same time! Hence the chorus lyric which addresses the theory of 'original sin'.

"Tell me no sin, tell me no lies" We are sold limiting ideas of what it means to be female. Femininity is derided in all cultures, still synonymous with weakness. To do anything 'like a man' is to do it well. To do anything like a girl? Well you know the rest.

In the song and video I attempted to celebrate the divine feminine present in ALL of us. Imagine what that would look like? It's up to us to make equality for all genders a reality in our lifetime. We are the future. We'll stand beside you someday. Promise...



