Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Retirement Campaign

The page was part of a clever campaign to promote his new NSFW single. He outlined a plan that involved a Honda, real estate and a puppy. Since the campaign launched, he raised a measly $2,022 for the cause.

So on Wednesday, he announced that the campaign and GoFundMe page has been shut down. "Seeing as we clearly won't reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am canceling the GoFundMe and refunding all the little people with big voices," he tweeted. "I expect to hear no further slander." Read more here.