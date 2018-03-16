|
Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Retirement Campaign
.
(Radio.com) Last week, Vince Staples made an unusual request to his haters. Due to "complaints about our recent show performances," the rapper started a GoFundMe page seeking $2 million in exchange for his immediate retirement. The page was part of a clever campaign to promote his new NSFW single. He outlined a plan that involved a Honda, real estate and a puppy. Since the campaign launched, he raised a measly $2,022 for the cause. So on Wednesday, he announced that the campaign and GoFundMe page has been shut down. "Seeing as we clearly won't reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am canceling the GoFundMe and refunding all the little people with big voices," he tweeted. "I expect to hear no further slander." Read more here.
