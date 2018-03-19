News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Diplo Releases Delicate Taylor Swift Parody Video
03-19-2018
.
Diplo

(Radio.com) Diplo is not exactly "Delicate." The DJ/producer has shared a new video parody of Taylor Swift's latest visual, "Delicate," and the results are anything but.

In the clip, Diplo sports a long blonde wig (the same one he wore in a Yeezy photo shoot parody) and a long green shirt (but no pants) to flop and flounder around to the strains of Swift's current single.

"I'm delicate," the DJ captioned the Twitter video, where he particularly has trouble attempting to do the splits. Looks like Diplo isn't exactly a yoga aficionado.

The clip is, however, highly entertaining, with Diplo barley containing himself from cracking up while he writhes around on the floor. Diplo has a history of provoking Swifties, watch the clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

