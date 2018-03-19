Diplo Releases Delicate Taylor Swift Parody Video

In the clip, Diplo sports a long blonde wig (the same one he wore in a Yeezy photo shoot parody) and a long green shirt (but no pants) to flop and flounder around to the strains of Swift's current single.

"I'm delicate," the DJ captioned the Twitter video, where he particularly has trouble attempting to do the splits. Looks like Diplo isn't exactly a yoga aficionado.

The clip is, however, highly entertaining, with Diplo barley containing himself from cracking up while he writhes around on the floor. Diplo has a history of provoking Swifties, watch the clip here.