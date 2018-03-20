Beyonce's Daughter Bids $19,000 for Painting at Art Gala

The celebration included an art auction and a portrait of Sidney Poitier hit the block. Six-year-old Blue Ivy entered a bidding war with none other than writer-director-producer Tyler Perry, making a $19,000 bid on the piece.

JAY-Z supervised Blue Ivy's bids and seemed to reign her in when the stakes rose to $20,000. You've got to know when to hold 'em, when to fold 'em, when to walk away and so on. This didn't look like Blue Ivy's first time bidding on expensive art and most likely won't be her last. Ultimately, Tyler Perry won. Read more here.