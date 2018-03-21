Beyonce and Jay-Z Expand Their OTR II Tour

(Radio.com) Jay-Z and Beyonce have revealed a slew of new dates to their upcoming OTR II tour including some new stops on the summer trek and additional shows in cities with strong ticket demand. Jay and Bey will now hit three additional U.S. cities on the tour: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 26. Beginning Wednesday, March 21 at 10am through Saturday, March 24 at 5pm (all times local) members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for the new dates announced in the US. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go here. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets here or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps. See the updated tour itinerary here.