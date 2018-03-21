|
Beyonce and Jay-Z Expand Their OTR II Tour
(Radio.com) Jay-Z and Beyonce have revealed a slew of new dates to their upcoming OTR II tour including some new stops on the summer trek and additional shows in cities with strong ticket demand. Jay and Bey will now hit three additional U.S. cities on the tour: Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC, and Seattle, WA. Due to sold out shows, second dates have also been added in Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA.
