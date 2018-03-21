|
Drake Raps On N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' Featuring Rihanna Remix
(Radio.com) N.E.R.D. has turned up the heat on their current hit "Lemon" featuring Rihanna by adding Drake to a brand new remix of the track that can be streamed online. The newly revealed version of the No One Ever Really Dies single opens with the distinctive voice of the Canadian rap superstar, who kicks off the remix with the first verse: "I get it how I live it/ I live it how I get/ Y'all don't really get it"‹/ I pull up in a lemon/ Blocks get to spendin'/ Money 3D printin'/ Never had a limit/ Never been religious/ I just always had opinions." Listen to the "Lemon" remix, with explicit lyrics, below: Read more here.
