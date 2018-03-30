Rihanna Launching New 'Body Lava'

The singer introduced the new line of body beautifiers with a series of posts on Instagram featuring the singer using them on herself. The body lava comes in two different shades: "Brown Sugar" and "Who Needs Clothes." The sultry video of Rihanna applying "Who Needs Clothes" to her shoulder and seductively gazing at the camera is the clear fan favorite, generating more than 1.5 million views in just 18 hours.

Fenty Beauty will also release a new "Fairy Bomb" pom pom used for applying the new body lava. The new products hit retail on April 6. See the posts here.