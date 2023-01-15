.

Public Image Ltd To Represent Ireland In Eurovision Song Contest

Prime PR - January 15, 2023

Public Image Ltd To Represent Ireland In Eurovision Song ContestSingle art

(Prime PR) Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have confirmed that they will take part in the competition to represent Ireland at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared called "Hawaii," which is now available for streaming and download.

The song is a love letter to John's wife of nearly 5 decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent, and in particular, one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.

The powerfully emotional ballad is as close as John will ever come to bearing his soul. "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," says John. "It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

The competition will take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, February 3, 2023 on Ireland's The Late Late Show and can be live streamed here.

Celebrating their 40-year anniversary in 2018, Public Image Ltd. haven't been going quite as long as John and Nora, however, the band is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.

Related Stories
Public Image Ltd To Represent Ireland In Eurovision Song Contest

George Lynch and Jeff Pilson Share New Christmas Song

Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots Stars Going To Rock Camp

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert De Leo Recruits Jimmy Gnecco For New Single

Twenty One Pilots Earn Their Second Diamond Award With Heathens

News > Pil

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more

Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more

Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more

advertisement

Reviews

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Latest News

Rolling Stones Classic 'Sympathy for the Devil' Gets Country Makeover

Public Image Ltd To Represent Ireland In Eurovision Song Contest

Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Lead Punk In The Park Ventura Lineup

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

The Murder Capital Release 'Return My Head' Video

Supersuckers' Metal Marty Releasing New Solo Album

Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour

Good Bison Shares New Song 'Can't Waste This High'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.