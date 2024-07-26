Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel invited Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to join him as a special guest during the final show of his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (July 25th).
Joel played the final show of his decade-long residency at the iconic New York City venue and surprised fans by bringing out the GNR and one-time AC/DC vocalist to join him to perform three songs.
Rose jumped on stage half-way through the concert to perform "Live And Let Die", the Paul McCartney and Wings' James Bond theme song that Guns N' Roses famously covered in the early 1990s.
They followed up with a performance of the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell". Rose returned to the stage for the concert's final number, Joel's classic hit "You May Be Right".
