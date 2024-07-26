Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack

(NLM) Following a record-smashing Top 10 worldwide box office performance and rapturously received global streaming premiere, Ghost now unleashes the RITE HERE RITE NOW original motion picture soundtrack, released today via Loma Vista Recordings. This collectible double LP and CD includes a 16-page photo book, official film poster and 18 songs from the band's debut feature film, recorded live at GHOST's now-legendary pair of sold out shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

In addition to live versions of classics and deep cuts spanning the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock ensemble's vaunted catalog, the RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack features the film's previously unreleased end credits anthem, the unearthed third Papa Nihil 1969 era single "The Future Is A Foreign Land". The RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack is available worldwide on all digital services, 2xLP, 2XCD and cassette (UK exclusive) as of today Friday, July 26.

In keeping with shocking events depicted in RITE HERE RITE NOW, memorials for the dearly departed Sister Imperator have been announced. To find one of the sacred locations where fans can pay their respects and leave personal offerings in her honor, please visit: https://ritehereritenow.ghost-official.com.

Finally, the eve of the RITE HERE RITE NOW release has been heralded by an animated double feature via the GHOST YouTube channel: The wide release of the much adored "Mary On A Cross" animated video pulled directly from the film was launched at midnight EST on Thursday, July 25, followed by the noon EST Thursday, July 25 world premiere of the much anticipated music video for soundtrack exclusive "The Future Is A Foreign Land".

