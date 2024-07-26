Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack

(NLM) Following a record-smashing Top 10 worldwide box office performance and rapturously received global streaming premiere, Ghost now unleashes the RITE HERE RITE NOW original motion picture soundtrack, released today via Loma Vista Recordings. This collectible double LP and CD includes a 16-page photo book, official film poster and 18 songs from the band's debut feature film, recorded live at GHOST's now-legendary pair of sold out shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.
In addition to live versions of classics and deep cuts spanning the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock ensemble's vaunted catalog, the RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack features the film's previously unreleased end credits anthem, the unearthed third Papa Nihil 1969 era single "The Future Is A Foreign Land". The RITE HERE RITE NOW soundtrack is available worldwide on all digital services, 2xLP, 2XCD and cassette (UK exclusive) as of today Friday, July 26.
In keeping with shocking events depicted in RITE HERE RITE NOW, memorials for the dearly departed Sister Imperator have been announced. To find one of the sacred locations where fans can pay their respects and leave personal offerings in her honor, please visit: https://ritehereritenow.ghost-official.com.
Finally, the eve of the RITE HERE RITE NOW release has been heralded by an animated double feature via the GHOST YouTube channel: The wide release of the much adored "Mary On A Cross" animated video pulled directly from the film was launched at midnight EST on Thursday, July 25, followed by the noon EST Thursday, July 25 world premiere of the much anticipated music video for soundtrack exclusive "The Future Is A Foreign Land".
Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video
Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming
Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost Take On Haters With 'DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?'
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency- Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack- more
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more
Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'- mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road'- Kenny Chesney- Kacey Musgraves- more
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Sammy Hagar Share Video From Best Of All Worlds Van Halen Tribute Tour
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency
Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack
The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video
Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video
Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album
Singled Out: The Sweet's Little Miracle