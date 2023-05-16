T.G. Sheppard Honored With 'Tennessee Music Pathways' Marker

Photo courtesy 2911 Media

(2911) Country music legend and SiriusXM host T.G. Sheppard was honored by The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development with the unveiling of the "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker in his hometown of Humboldt, Tennessee. Earlier that morning, Sheppard served as Grand Marshall in the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. After both events, at a special reception, Sheppard was also presented by the City of Humboldt's Mayor, Marvin Sikes, and President of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival and Humboldt Alderman, Shane Lynch with a proclamation, declaring May 12, 2023, T.G. Sheppard Day in Humboldt, Tennessee and announced that Eastend Drive would be named "T.G. Sheppard Way."

"Being from Humboldt, Tennessee is something I am very proud of and always have been," shares T.G. Sheppard. "Some of my fondest memories are from growing up there. When I left home to chase this crazy dream, I always knew Humboldt was my home. It's such an honor to have the Tennessee Music Pathways marker unveiled at Downtown Green Space Park and to have Eastend Drive named T.G. Sheppard Way. It was an additional honor to be the Grand Marshall in the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival and to be a guest speaker at the Governor's Luncheon, and to top it off, Mayor Sikes proclaimed May 12, 2023, as T.G. Sheppard Day. What an incredible day that I will always remember."

"I am honored and excited to have T.G. Sheppard be our Grand Marshall for the 85th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, receiving the much-deserved recognition from his hometown, (Humboldt, TN) for his major accomplishments in the music industry," shared Shane Lynch, 85th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival President.

T.G. Sheppard continues to bring some of the hottest names in country music as his special guests on The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM's Prime Country (ch. 58). Airing weekly each Friday at 3 pm ET and again on Saturdays at 12 am ET and Wednesdays at 12 pm ET, Sheppard continues to hand pick some of the biggest hits from the 80s and 90s and share behind-the-scenes stories with the most recognizable names in country music from that era. With a different guest each week, Sheppard has recently shared exclusive interviews with Reba McEntire, Lee Greenwood, Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence, Barbara Mandrell, The Bellamy Brothers, and Travis Tritt, just to name a few, and is excited to announce his upcoming guests will include Aaron Tippin, Lee Roy Parnell, Sonny LeMaire of Exile, and more. T.G. Sheppard fans will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand on the SXM App.

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his tour schedule:

MAY 27 - Real Life Amphitheater - Selma, Texas (with Johnny Lee, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley, Janie Fricke, and Moore & Moore)

JUN 03 - Gem Theatre - Calhoun, Ga.

JUN 06 - Moore & Moore Fan Club Party at The Nashville Nightlife - Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 07 - Country For A Cause at 3rd & Lindsley - Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 16 - Blue Gate Music Hall - Shipshewana, Ind. (With T. Graham Brown)

JUL 14 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar - Bandera, Texas

JUL 28 - Moonlight Inn Bar - French Settlement, La.

AUG 05 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla. (with T. Graham Brown, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 - Liberty Showcase Inc. - Liberty, N.C.

AUG 20 - Kentucky Stare Fair - Louisville, Ky. (with The Oak Ridge Boys)

SEP 02 - Pedrotti's Ranch - Helotes, Texas (with Moe Bandy and Johnny Lee)

SEP 29 - The Texan Theatre/ Cleveland, Texas

SEP 30 - Elks Lodge - Kemah, Texas

OCT 05 - Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, Texas

OCT 07 - The Alexander Convention Center - Cotulla, Texas

OCT 19 - Alma's Courthouse Whistle Stop Cafe/ Livingston, Texas

OCT 21 - Brazoria County Fairgrounds - Angleton, Texas

NOV 03 - Private Event - Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 17 - The Ned - Jackson, Tenn.

