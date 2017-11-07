Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle

Horan, the lone Irishman in One Direction, took the tweet as a personal affront (though it's unclear what the initial tweet was referencing). He responded in jest with a plug for his own rapping abilities.

"Stop talking about me like that, I'll rap if I want. You know I can spit bars," Horan wrote. That set off series of humorous tweets, with Tomlinson suggesting they settle things once and for all.

"Lad you're forgetting I taught you everything you know #raplife #donnysoldier," Tomlinson replied. "True dat !! Forgot the Yorkshire lads are known for rap as well hahaha," Horan responded.

Then Tomlinson threw down a challenge: "maybe we should settle this … 64 bars ?" Check out the fun exchange here.