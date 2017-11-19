Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker talked about the EP's opening track, "List Of People (To Try And Forget About)," with Zane Lowe, saying that it was written during sessions for the band's 2012 album, Lonerism.

"I guess one of the reasons it didn't end up on (2015 release Currents) is because it was started on so early and I was so over it by the time I was finishing the album," Parker said. "But by the time I got to finish it I was really satisfied with it as a song, and as a chunk of my creativity and emotion and stuff."

The new EP comes as part of an expanded edition of Currents, which is due to debut this Friday, Nov. 17. Stream it - here.