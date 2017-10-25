|
Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Nashville Children's Hospital
.
(Radio.com) Country music fans already know Dolly Parton has a heart of gold and she's always willing to give some of that bounty to a good cause. During a recent visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, the singer announced that she's donating $1 million to the hospital. "I love children," Parton said in a video message. "I've always been involved in one way or another with children's charities or with children in general because I love little kids. I'm from a big family of children." The country singer visited with many of the patients and their parents at the hospital and she sang them songs from her new children's album I Believe In You. Parton wrote two of the songs, "Chemo Hero" and "Brave Little Soldier," for her niece Hannah to help her through her health struggles. Hannah Dennison, daughter of Parton's sister Rachel and longtime band member Richard Dennison, spent years battling leukemia at Vanderbilt. Today, she is a healthy young woman, and Dolly and her family are bringing that story of hope to the children currently at the hospital. Both Hannah and Rachel visited the hospital with Parton to share their story of hope. Watch the video of Dolly's hospital visit here.
"I love children," Parton said in a video message. "I've always been involved in one way or another with children's charities or with children in general because I love little kids. I'm from a big family of children."
The country singer visited with many of the patients and their parents at the hospital and she sang them songs from her new children's album I Believe In You. Parton wrote two of the songs, "Chemo Hero" and "Brave Little Soldier," for her niece Hannah to help her through her health struggles.
Hannah Dennison, daughter of Parton's sister Rachel and longtime band member Richard Dennison, spent years battling leukemia at Vanderbilt. Today, she is a healthy young woman, and Dolly and her family are bringing that story of hope to the children currently at the hospital. Both Hannah and Rachel visited the hospital with Parton to share their story of hope. Watch the video of Dolly's hospital visit here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Kid Rock Announces New Album and Tour And Makes Senate News
• Corey Taylor Talks Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
• New Bruce Springsteen Track In 'Thank You For Your Service'
• Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Song From O2 Show
• Singled Out: Heat Of Damage's The Gift
• Black Country Communion's Last Song For My Resting Place Video
• Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Box Set Announced
• Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage Following Mystery Illness
• U2 Perform 'Ordinary Love' Unplugged On TV
• Billy Corgan Covers Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'
• Billy Joel Becomes A Father For The Third Time
• AC/DC Producer and Brother George Young Dead At 70
• Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video
• Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour
• Judas Priest Announce New Album and American Tour
• Niall Horan Performs Songs from 'Flicker' On Kimmel
• Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Music Video
• Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder
• Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty
• Loretta Lynn Pays Tribute To Alan Jackson At Hall of Fame Induction
• Justin Bieber's Tattoo Artist Details Massive New Ink
• 'Country Rising' Benefit Concert Adds 'Downtown Jam'
• Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Nashville Children's Hospital
• High School Senior Creates Rihanna Inspired Homecoming Proposal
• Paul Wall Offers Free World Series Grillz To Houston Astros
• Snoop Dogg Recruits Chris Brown and O.T. Genasis for '3's Company'
• R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse
• Taylor Swift Previews ''Ready For It' Video With Nude Suit and More
• Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration
• Lady Gaga Performs For Five Former Presidents At Relief Event
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.