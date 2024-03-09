Zach Williams And Dolly Parton Share 'Lookin' For You'

Zach Williams has shared a music video for his new Dolly Parton collaboration 'Lookin' For You', which appears on his just released extended edition of his 16-track hit album ‘A Hundred Highways’.
The new edition of the record includes 2 new tracks: 'Lookin' For You', his second collaboration with Parton, as well as “Walls Fall Down” featuring country music star Lee Brice.
When asked how this new collaboration came to be, Williams shared, “We were filming Dolly’s Christmas special in 2022, and Dolly asked me what I had been working on. I was about to release the ‘A Hundred Highways’ album, and I told her that I had this one song that is probably my favorite on the album called “Lookin’ For You.” I played it through my phone on set for her.”
“And I about fell over when I heard it, I thought it was the best thing,” recounted Dolly. “I told him, ‘Well, there’s another big hit for you! But, did you forget to ask ME to sing on it with you?’” she joked. However, a few months later she ended up singing on the track, and their second collaboration was locked in.
