The Tidal X charity concert featured organizer JAY-Z, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith and more.

Beyonce didn't perform but the singer slayed the red carpet in an emerald green gown that she showed off on Instagram. Jay performed their duet "'03 Bonnie and Clyde" and faked the crowd out: "Sike, y'all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain't doing that tonight," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! simulcast Fifth Harmony's performance of "He Like That" from the event. Watch Fifth Harmony's performance - here.