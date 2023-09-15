Cardi B Shares Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Haters, Fashion and More on The Spout Podcast

(LOUDMOUTH Entertainment) The Spout Podcast has taken the music and entertainment world by storm once again, this time with the fearless trailblazer, Cardi B, as their latest guest. In the episode, Cardi B opens up about her reasons for clapping back at haters, her journey in the fashion industry, and why she and Megan Thee Stallion make a dynamic duo. She also spills the beans on her upcoming album plans and the nerves that come with releasing new music.

Host Tamara Dhia had the privilege of sitting down with the chart-topping rapper, where they delved into the intricacies of her career and life. Cardi B shared her thoughts on why she champions and collaborates with other women in the industry, emphasizing her personal connection to female rap songs.

"You know, it's not really about showing love," she tells The Spout Podcast. "I just like personally, I'm a female, so I personally am going to like a female rap song. Because as I can relate to, I could bump to, the things that you're saying I'm enjoying and I'm relating to and I like it because I'm a girl."

She continues, "If we do a song, I don't expect, like, you to pick a side or anything or like, I feel like you can work with whoever you want to work with because, at the end of the day, this is a business. This is a business and you gotta look out for yourself, always. Always. But however, just don't sh*t on me or don't show me like you kind of like a fake bitch, because that would be breaking my heart and that be making me want to, like, when I see you, I'm gonna let you know, like, and I express myself when I have to express myself."

One of the highlights of the episode is Cardi B's revelation about her latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." She admitted feeling nervous about this release, given the long break since her last single.

"Especially this one because, you know, like I haven't dropped a single in a very long time and Megan hadn't dropped a single in a very long time. So, it's just like I just want to make sure that, like, we drop like a powerful single, like a great single," Cardi B expressed. "And then on top of that, um, this is a very different sound that I don't feel like people are used to from me or from Megan. So, it's just like, I wonder how, like, people will receive it, and everything. I just feel like, you know, this is fun; this is good."

Speaking of her close friendship with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B shared heartfelt sentiments, emphasizing the trust they have built in the industry.

"I feel very special. I feel really, very like thank you for trusting me," Cardi B tells The Spout Podcast. "I know what it feels like when you feel like everybody, like, turned your back. Don't ever think it's because you did something wrong. You didn't do anything wrong. People just love something to debate about."

The conversation took a turn towards Cardi B's attitude towards her haters. She admitted to lashing out at times but also revealed that she has held back in some instances. She believes that artists should address their issues in ways that align with their mental health.

"Surprisingly, I have held myself back a lot...from a lot of things," Cardi B admits. "You see how Beyoncé addresses her things-she does not address them at all. I feel like every artist should do what works for them and what's good for they mental health because I feel like, if addressing things to Beyoncé affects her mental health, then don't do it. But me, bottling things inside and let people, like, front certain narratives of me, it will bother me inside. So, I'd rather just let it out. So, I feel like everybody should, like, address their issues however they feel like they're going to be comfortable in doing. That's how I feel, like, everybody is different," Cardi B explained.

Fans and listeners can tune in to the full episode of The Spout Podcast to get exclusive insight into Cardi B's unfiltered thoughts and experiences. The Spout Podcast can be heard on Spotify, Google, iHeart, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, or any other major podcasting platform.

