Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

Dance With The Dead

Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Dance With The Dead have announced a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "Loved To Death" which is set to be released on August 14th.

The tour is set to kick off on September 25th in Santa Ana, CA at the Constellation Room and will be wrapping up on November 4th in Vancouver, BC at the Biltmore Cabaret.

The Orange County, CA electronic duo star Tony and Justin had this to say about the 32-show trek, "We're super stoked for another North American tour and can't wait to hit the road and play some new music for you all!" - here.

