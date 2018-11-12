News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Sonny Elliot's Broken Glasses

11-12-2018
Sonny Elliot

The UK music duo Sonny Elliot just released their new 'Broken Glasses' EP and to celebrate we asked Chris Peden to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

When writing Broken Glasses, I was trying to find the right balance of telling a sad story but with a sense of positivity and relief still present. We've all had moments in our lives where someone we love isn't in the best way and I wanted this song to be about being there for them. I wanted it to be realistic as well, because too often people say "do this or do that and be happy" when it isn't that simple. Sometimes all you can do is be there for someone, help in whatever way and hope they are able to find peace with their problems. You can't disguise underlying sadness with self help quotes and a get over it attitude towards people suffering. People need people, and we wanted to get that message over in "Broken Glasses".

Writing the song actually came pretty fast, but it was the musical arrangement that took its time. We never want anything to feel forced so finding a natural sounding musical part can be a lot harder than it might necessarily appear. I remember we tried a lot of different guitar ideas until we felt we had something that added but didn't distract from the rest of the song. We record at home so we can let a song develop organically over time because we have no time restraints which can be a downside if you start over thinking things, but eventually you just find that 'thing' that clicks and makes you think you've got it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


