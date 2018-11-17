News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week (Week in Review)

Bobaflex

Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week was a top story on Wednesday: Bobaflex have their annual Christmas time shows as they prepare to launch their winter tour tomorrow night (November 15th) that will keep them on the road for the rest of the month.

The short winter trek kicks off in Amityville, NY at Revolution Music Hall Thursday and will be wrapping up with an acoustic show on December 1st in Philadelphia, OH.

The Christmas weeks shows will include Huntington, WV at V Club on Dec 20th, Morgantown, WV at Mainstage Morgantown on the 21st and Columbus, OH at Alrosa Villa on the 22nd. See the dates - here.

