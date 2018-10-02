Jefferson Airplane's Marty Balin Dead At 76

Jefferson Airplane legend Marty Balin died on September 27th at the age of 76. His wife Susan Joy Balin and family released a statement about his passing.

They wrote, "Marty had a historic career as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and platinum and gold solo artist. Balin also enjoyed painting all his life.

"He painted vibrant, large-scale portraits of many of the most influential musicians and good friends Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Jerry Garcia, to name a few.

Marty's fans describe him as having had a substantial impact for the better of the world: 'One of the greatest voices of all time, a writer of songs that will never fade, and founder of the quintessential San Francisco band of the sixties.' His music is known for being the soundtrack to all of life's monumental moments.





