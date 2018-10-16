The Airway Release 'In Case You've Been Wondering' Video

Wisconsin rockers The Airway has released ad music video for the new single "In Case You've Been Wondering," the first track from their forthcoming debut album.

The band had the following to say, "The Airway is a four piece from Wisconsin and we are thrilled to be releasing our very first single, In Case You've Been Wondering.

"Our sound is Rock influenced and we integrate many different styles from Pop to Southern. Our debut album, Drifter, will be released on December 6th of this year!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More The Airway News

Share this article



