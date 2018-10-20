The groundbreaking 1967 album topped a list of the UK's 40 most popular records - ranked by combining physical sales, downloads and streams - in honor of the country's first-ever National Album Day on October 13, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the format.

"Sgt. Pepper's" tallied a combined 5.34 million sales, placing them ahead of a Top 5 that includes Adele's 2011 album, "21", in second place with 5.11 million, followed by 1995's "(What's The Story) Morning Glory" by Oasis at 4.94 million, Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", at 4.47 million, and Michael Jackson's 1982 album, "Thriller", with 4.47 million.

The Top 40 chart - which reflects UK album sales of 135 million copies across more than 60 years - features a total of 25 records by British acts, 8 by US artists, 4 by Canadian acts and 2 by Irish acts; the remaining album is by the US/UK band Fleetwood Mac.

