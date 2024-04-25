Ringo Starr Reunited with John Lennon's Lost 1965 Help! Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years

(Homage PR) After the headline making announcement made by Julien's Auctions from Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus of their discovery of one of the most historically important Beatles guitars in rock history - John Lennon's long-lost Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar- Beatles legend Ringo Starr was reunited with the lost guitar that was used in their recording of The Beatles' Help! album and film and many of the Fab Four's greatest hits from the 1960s.

"After so many years I'm happy to see this guitar again, thanks to a little 'Help' from my friends at Julien's," Ringo Starr commented on a post made on Julien's Instagram and Facebook.

This extraordinary guitar, long forgotten and believed to have been lost, was recently found in an attic in the UK after being unseen for over 50 years. Considered the most important Beatles guitar ever to come to market, it is expected to exceed its estimate of $600,000-$800,000 USDand set a new world record for the highest-selling Beatles guitar at Julien's Auctions' blockbuster MUSIC ICONS two-day auction event taking place Wednesday, May 29th, and Thursday, May 30th, 2024 live at Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

An exhibition of the guitar along with other Music Icons highlights will be on display in the window of Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London from Tuesday, April 23rd to Monday, April 29th and will travel for an exhibition in New York taking place Wednesday, May 22nd to Tuesday, May 28th at Hard Rock® Cafe New York before its auction.

