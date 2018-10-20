Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci was a top story on Tuesday: Right On, Kid recently released a video for their single "Loci" from their "Forever Missing Out" album and to celebrate we asked frontman Zach Rose to tell us about the song. Here is the story: When I ?rst had the idea for Loci, I was in a psychology of learning class at UNM learning about how to give students different options when it came to memorization techniques and memory retention. The Method of Loci is something that anyone can use to enhance their memory by using spatial awareness and familiarity of environment. Basically, you create a safe space inside your head that allows you to recall memories based on where you choose to put them inside that space.



I learned to use this method of memory retention as a way to improve on my mental health. All the lyrics in the song that seem like they are aimed at somebody are actually about battling with thoughts that take away from my ability to live life to the fullest. I made sure to learn to keep all the good memories in a safe space, while learning to let go of all the bad memories that occupied that space before. Overall, "Loci" is about learning to let go of whatever is keeping you from living a happy life. We all have memories that keep us from progressing. By replacing the bad with the good, we allow ourselves more opportunity to realize that we're supported, loved, and happy. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here! More Right On, Kid News Share this article

Related Stories



Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci