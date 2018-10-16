News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci

10-16-2018
Right On, Kid

Right On, Kid recently released a video for their single "Loci" from their "Forever Missing Out" album and to celebrate we asked frontman Zach Rose to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

When I ?rst had the idea for Loci, I was in a psychology of learning class at UNM learning about how to give students different options when it came to memorization techniques and memory retention.

The Method of Loci is something that anyone can use to enhance their memory by using spatial awareness and familiarity of environment. Basically, you create a safe space inside your head that allows you to recall memories based on where you choose to put them inside that space.

I learned to use this method of memory retention as a way to improve on my mental health. All the lyrics in the song that seem like they are aimed at somebody are actually about battling with thoughts that take away from my ability to live life to the fullest. I made sure to learn to keep all the good memories in a safe space, while learning to let go of all the bad memories that occupied that space before.

Overall, "Loci" is about learning to let go of whatever is keeping you from living a happy life. We all have memories that keep us from progressing. By replacing the bad with the good, we allow ourselves more opportunity to realize that we're supported, loved, and happy.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci

More Right On, Kid News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit- Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral- Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album-Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC- Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans- Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song- more

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video

Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music

Metallica Release Video Of Debut Live Performance Of 'Dyer's Eve'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Not Dead Yet' Video

Nothing More Release 'Let 'Em Burn' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

The Airway Release 'In Case You've Been Wondering' Video

Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.