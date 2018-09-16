News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth (Week in Review)

.
Flat Earth

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth was a top story on Thursday: Last week we learned that former HIM frontman Ville Valo is continuing with music in a new project and this week we learn that a couple of his former bandmates have teamed up with ex-Amorphis stars for a brand new band called Flat Earth.

The new group has released their first video for a track called "Blame". It is expected to be included on the group's forthcoming debut album that will be released under their just inked deal with Drakkar Entertainment.

The HIM side of the Flat Earth supergroup features Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen and the Amorphis continent includes Niclas Etelavuori and Polanski's Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen.

Etelavuori had this to say, "We are stoked to sign with Drakkar. We have been working on this album for quite some time now and are super excited that we finally can release the first Flat Earth album. Can't wait to get it out and get on the road and play again." Watch the video - here.

More Flat Earth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: Sarra's Kerosene

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.