HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

The new group has released their first video for a track called "Blame". It is expected to be included on the group's forthcoming debut album that will be released under their just inked deal with Drakkar Entertainment. The HIM side of the Flat Earth supergroup features Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen and the Amorphis continent includes Niclas Etelavuori and Polanski's Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen. Etelavuori had this to say, "We are stoked to sign with Drakkar. We have been working on this album for quite some time now and are super excited that we finally can release the first Flat Earth album. Can't wait to get it out and get on the road and play again."

