Thornhill Streaming New Single 'Coven' Thornhill have released a brand new single called "Coven" which is the band's first new music since their early 2018 EP "Butterfly" and see the group's return to a five-piece lineup. Frontman Jacob Charlton had this to say about the inspiration for the new track, "'Coven' is about identifying anxiety and realizing how much control it can have over your life. "We tend to feed anxiety with fear and I think this song is about my constant battle with it before playing a show, releasing new music or meeting new people. I think it'll be a reminder every time we play it live that it's all in my head." Guitarist Ethan McCann added, "Our new music is definitely a progression from Butterfly. There are some songs that are a refined take on our current sound accompanied by an array of new genres/instruments as we never want to get too comfortable in one place. I think we left ourselves fairly open to exploring some different avenues while not straying away from previous releases." Listen to the new song here.

