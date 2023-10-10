Thornhill Deliver 'Viper Room' Video

(Atom Splitter) There's a sensual sting in the air via the brand new single "Viper Room" from Melbourne rock powerhouses Thornhill, out today via UNFD. A palpitating fusion of swagger, driving beats, and swooning melodics alongside razor-sharp guitars, "Viper Room" is Thornhill at their most potent to date, drawing to mind the feverish urgency of early Muse with the trademark Thorny rock 'n' roll wizardry.
Also accompanied by a brand new music video featuring a lurid narrative worthy of Hollywood's own infamous club of the same name, "Viper Room" lavishly introduces the first new Thornhill material since their ARIA-nominated 2022 album Heroine - and it's a theatrical rock masterstroke.
"'Viper Room' discusses a one-sided urge to keep pursuing an individual out of stubborn lust and fear, even when given explicit warning to move on," the band states.
Thornhill solidified an undeniable reputation an innovative and immersive heavy act in the Australian scene. Debuting at #3 on the ARIA Album chart, Heroine also debuted at #1 on the Australian Album chart, and has since had more than 8.5 million streams to date.
