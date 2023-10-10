.

Thornhill Deliver 'Viper Room' Video

10/10/2023 08:52 AM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thornhill Deliver 'Viper Room' Video

(Atom Splitter) There's a sensual sting in the air via the brand new single "Viper Room" from Melbourne rock powerhouses Thornhill, out today via UNFD. A palpitating fusion of swagger, driving beats, and swooning melodics alongside razor-sharp guitars, "Viper Room" is Thornhill at their most potent to date, drawing to mind the feverish urgency of early Muse with the trademark Thorny rock 'n' roll wizardry.

Also accompanied by a brand new music video featuring a lurid narrative worthy of Hollywood's own infamous club of the same name, "Viper Room" lavishly introduces the first new Thornhill material since their ARIA-nominated 2022 album Heroine - and it's a theatrical rock masterstroke.

"'Viper Room' discusses a one-sided urge to keep pursuing an individual out of stubborn lust and fear, even when given explicit warning to move on," the band states.

Thornhill solidified an undeniable reputation an innovative and immersive heavy act in the Australian scene. Debuting at #3 on the ARIA Album chart, Heroine also debuted at #1 on the Australian Album chart, and has since had more than 8.5 million streams to date.

Related Stories
Thornhill Deliver 'Viper Room' Video

More Thornhill News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more

AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Firefall - Friends & Family

Latest News

The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions

Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'

Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video

Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer

END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video