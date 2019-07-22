.

M.O.D. Classic Announce New Singer

07-22-2019
M.O.D. Classic

M.O.D. Classic have announced that they have recruited Primer 55's Donny "The DRP" Polinske as their new frontman as they prepare to launch a new run of tour dates.

Polinske joins founding members Tim McMurtrie and Ken Ballone, who were the original rhythm section of M.O.D., and Felix Griffin of DRI fame in the band.

Fans will be able to witness this lineup when they launch a short tour across the Southwest next month beginning on August 15th in Reno and wrapping up in Anaheim on the 18th. See the dates below:

08/15 - Shea's Bar - Reno, NV
08/16 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV (Psycho Las Vegas After Party)
08/17 - The Underground - Mesa, AZ
08/18 - The Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA






