Metal Supergroup Lightning Born Release 'Renegade' Video

Metal supergroup Lightning Born have released a music video for their track "Renegade". The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled debut, which is set to hit stores on June 21st.

The band features bassist Mike Dean (Corrosion of Conformity), singer Brenna Leath (The Hell No), drummer Doza Hawes (Mega Colossus, ex-Bloody Hammers; ex-Hour of 13) and guitarist Erik Sugg (Demon Eye).

Mike Dean had this to say about the new clip, "Renegade" is like 1960s TV show theme jazz, drastically simplified for high volume rock-band presentation (a la early Black Sabbath with a short attention span). We thought we would try to swing at a higher velocity." Watch it here.





