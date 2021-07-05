"Sad Southern Rock" band Red River Hymn have released their brand new single "Divorce Party", which is that a track from their forthcoming "Oakview" EP that will arrive in September.
The group explained the unusual inspiration for the track, "when Russell Crowe announced he was having this huge celebratory divorce party, [we] honestly just thought it was kind of hilarious.
"At the time though, [we] had a lot of friends going through divorces or really nasty break-ups and kind of morphed them all together into this character.
"The chorus is supposed to come off as a rallying cry for that person to go out and just let it all out, no judgement." Check out the song below:
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary
Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel
Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety
Red River Hymn Share Russell Crowe Inspired 'Divorce Party'
Common Choir Unleash 'Idle Hands' Video
The Five Hundred Deliver The Walls Of Jericho Video With Andreas Bjulver
Singled Out: S.A.A.R.A's Forest