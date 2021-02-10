Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song

Of Mice & Men have released their brand new single, entitled "Timeless". The song is the title track to the group's forthcoming EP that is set to be released on February 26th and is the follow up to their previous single "Obsolete".
Singer/bassist Aaron Pauley had the following to say about the brand new track, "'Timeless' is a song about becoming increasingly aware of impermanence, written through somewhat of a somber, yet romantic, lens.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, I was watching a lot of black and white movies. One of my favorite movies is Casablanca. I wonder if any original copies exist. You know, although that movie is universally regarded as being timeless, the actual celluloid is so fragile.
"But I think we find a special kind of vibrance in life when we're aware of our own impermanence." Stream "Timeless" below:
