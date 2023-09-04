Of Mice & Men Announce UK and European Headline Tour

() Of Mice & Men, having only recently announced their new studio album Tether (out October 6 - pre-order it here) alongside two new singles Castaway and Warpaint, are now pleased to announce a UK and European headline tour for later this year.
The run will take place across November and December, with support coming from Caskets and Defects. These dates will see Of Mice & Men headline shows across 12 UK cities and 6 European cities, having not performed live in our continent for 4 years!
Frontman Aaron Pauley stated, "We're beyond excited to announce our headlining dates in the UK and Europe. It's been years since we've been able to share our music with our fans over there in a live setting, and it's going to be such an incredible time! We're stoked to be bringing out Caskets and Defects with us, make sure to show up early and check those killer bands out too!"
Tickets will go on-sale Friday September 8th @ 9am BST / 10am CEST from:
www.ofmicetickets.com
VIP upgrades will be available.
Of Mice & Men - UK + EU Tour 2023
w/ Caskets + Defects
20.11 DE - Munich, Backstage Halle
21.11 DE - Frankfurt, Das Bett
23.11 FR - Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
26.11 NL - Amsterdam, Melkweg
27.11 DE - Hamburg, Knust
28.11 DE - Koln, Luxor
30.11 UK - Manchester, Academy 3
01.12 UK - Glasgow, Slay
02.12 UK - Leeds, Stylus
04.12 UK - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
05.12 UK - Stoke, The Sugarmill
06.12 UK - Birmingham, Institute 2
08.12 UK - Oxford, Academy 2
09.12 UK - Colchester, Arts Centre
10.12 UK - Norwich, Epic Studios
12.12 UK - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
13.12 UK - Bristol, The Fleece
14.12 UK - London, The Dome
