Singled Out: Robin Eaton's Drugs R 4 Kids

Prolific songwriter and producer Robin Eaton just released a brand new single called "Drugs R 4 Kids", from his forthcoming album, "Memories Of A Misspent Youth" (Out May 1st), and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My memory of the loft that we were staying in and the band is that they fought over what was coming up. It was the usual Leisure Unit fare. Having just returned from Paris, where I had made a songwriter album for Warner Bros., I was back in NYC. It was a time when cocaine and heroin were strewn around the city when I joined the band. Although it was fun, it did not bode well for the success of our project. There was always a sense of tension, and Clive Davis passed on the band.

Except for me, all the members of that great band have passed away. I took a little bit of my personal history and filtered it through Fats Waller, along with a few other obvious sources to write Drugs Are for Kids. This is the first single from my "NEW" album (the songs have been written across a span of several years), Memories Of A Misspent Youth. Despite my misspent youth, I appreciate it more and more every day. The ride has been and will continue to be wild.

About a year ago, I finished work on Memories of a Misspent Youth at Alex The Great Recordings. At Club Roar Recordings, the finishing touches were applied. Lij Shaw and I produced the record. A big thanks goes to my mixer, Jesse Newport, who gave the recordings a cohesive sound.

