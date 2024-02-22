Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley have released a new music video for his track "Cherry Medicine," which comes from his forthcoming album, "10,000 Volts," that arrives tomorrow, February 23rd.

MNRK Music Group sent over these details: Produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.

On "Cherry Medicine," a mean palm-muted chug underlines his pensive vocals where he confesses, "I knew I had to change my ways for sure to keep you by my side." The track showcases another side of Frehley with its saccharine and sweet, soaring hook as he promises, "I love you, cherry medicine. You heal my every need and some." He seals the sentiment with another powerhouse solo.

News > Ace Frehley