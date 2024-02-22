Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

02-22-2024
Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley have released a new music video for his track "Cherry Medicine," which comes from his forthcoming album, "10,000 Volts," that arrives tomorrow, February 23rd.

MNRK Music Group sent over these details: Produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.

On "Cherry Medicine," a mean palm-muted chug underlines his pensive vocals where he confesses, "I knew I had to change my ways for sure to keep you by my side." The track showcases another side of Frehley with its saccharine and sweet, soaring hook as he promises, "I love you, cherry medicine. You heal my every need and some." He seals the sentiment with another powerhouse solo.

News > Ace Frehley

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance- Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour- more

Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival- Foreigner's Mick Jones Has Parkinson's Disease- Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Vitalij Kuprij Dead At 49- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Latest News

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance

Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour

Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour

Chesterfield Kings, Slim Jim Phantom Lead The Wicked Cool Records Revue

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Announces Solo Album With Radiohead Cover

Morgan Evans Announces 'Live At The Sydney Opera House' Album

Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Contact Us - Privacy - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2024 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.