Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort UK Tour

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced dates for a fall tour of the UK. The "Too Close For Comfort" series - which sees the rock icon returning to the region for the first time since 2022 - will open in Glasgow on October 14 before hitting Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds before it wraps up with two nights at London's Eventim Apollo.

Cooper will be joined by special guests Primal Scream for the tour, in all cities except London, where Sex Pistols rocker Glen Matlock will open; all dates will also feature up and coming acclaimed punks The Meffs. "Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams," says Cooper.

Cooper's latest album is 2023's "Road"; the shock-rocker recently delivered the No. 2 Rock News Story Of The Year as part of the 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Check out the UK tour schedule and get ticket details here.

