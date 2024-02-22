blur Announce Rare Intimate Show To Launch First U.S. Performances In Almost A Decade

(Nasty Little Man) blur has added an intimate theater show to kick off the band's first visit to the U.S. in nearly 10 years. On April 10, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will take the stage at the Fox Theater in Pomona CA for a one-night-only event ahead of their April 13 and 20 performances on the Coachella main stage.

Tickets for the show - blur's first on American soil since a 2015 run that included headlines at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl - will be on sale to the general public beginning 12 noon PT March 1 here.

Announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991 followed by Modern Life is Rubbish in 1993, blur would go on to revolutionize the sound of English popular music with six successive UK #1 albums Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003) and The Magic Whip (2015) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two #1s with "Country House" and "Beetlebum." One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, blur have released nine studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to hundreds of thousands of devoted fans across the globe.

