Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour

(BBR) Jelly Roll today revealed details of his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 run. The arena tour marks the Nashville native's biggest headlining tour to date and kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

The tour will make stops across major markets in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 27th. Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Beautifully Broken Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, 2/26 at 10am local time until Thursday, 2/29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, merchandise & more.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

