Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour
(BBR) Jelly Roll today revealed details of his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 run. The arena tour marks the Nashville native's biggest headlining tour to date and kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
The tour will make stops across major markets in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 27th. Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Beautifully Broken Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, 2/26 at 10am local time until Thursday, 2/29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, merchandise & more.
JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Wed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Fri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Wed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Wed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Fri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Sat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Thu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tue Oct 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Wed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Wed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Tue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Fri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Tue Oct 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center