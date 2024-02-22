Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour

(fcc) GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon are kicking off 2024 with a string of major announcements. Alongside news of a new label partnership with Capitol Records, the band has announced their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10.

The hard-charging lead single, "Mustang" is available now, accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the album. Kings of Leon also announce a 2024 World Tour.

The tour, produced by Live Nation in North America, will hit 26 cities across the US and Canada, starting August 14, 2024. Kings of Leon will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday June 30 announced today. Additional international dates to be announced shortly.

Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make.

It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

The group is gearing up for a monumental year, and they're ready to take the world by storm. "When you have a band, there's a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other," Caleb says. "We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?"

Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:

Ballerina Radio

Rainbow Ball

Nowhere To Run

Mustang

Actual Daydream

Split Screen

Don't Stop The Bleeding

Nothing To Do

Television

Hesitation Generation

Ease Me On

Seen

Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

*Not a Live Nation Date

Kings of Leon - International Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

June 30 London BST Hyde Park

