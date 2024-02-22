Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour
(fcc) GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon are kicking off 2024 with a string of major announcements. Alongside news of a new label partnership with Capitol Records, the band has announced their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10.
The hard-charging lead single, "Mustang" is available now, accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the album. Kings of Leon also announce a 2024 World Tour.
The tour, produced by Live Nation in North America, will hit 26 cities across the US and Canada, starting August 14, 2024. Kings of Leon will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday June 30 announced today. Additional international dates to be announced shortly.
Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make.
It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."
The group is gearing up for a monumental year, and they're ready to take the world by storm. "When you have a band, there's a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other," Caleb says. "We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?"
Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:
Ballerina Radio
Rainbow Ball
Nowhere To Run
Mustang
Actual Daydream
Split Screen
Don't Stop The Bleeding
Nothing To Do
Television
Hesitation Generation
Ease Me On
Seen
Kings of Leon - 2024 US/Canada Tour Dates:
Date City Venue
August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center
August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*
August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*
August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem
September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell
October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
*Not a Live Nation Date
Kings of Leon - International Tour Dates:
Date City Venue
June 30 London BST Hyde Park