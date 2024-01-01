

Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Here are our suggestions for a couple of things to do during the spooky Halloween season in the Phoenix metropolitan area: Candytopia and Glowing Pumpkins.

Candytopia - Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale

With a name that combines the word "candy" with "utopia" you can just imagine how wonderful Candytopia is. We've previously featured Candytopia, the place where visitors, kids and adults alike, get free candy as they move through the attraction, and you can read that feature here.

Now Candytopia is all decked out for Halloween and the immersive candy experience is featuring Halloween-themed decor (expect skeletons, jack-o- lanterns and more) along with spooktacular songs. A new feature, the Candy Creation Station, will be active on select days. Kids under age 15 will be gifted with a trick-or-treat bag to collect goodies (freebie candies change every day) as they move through Candytopia's 11 "environments" where they'll see creatures both real (lion, elephant, shark) and imaginary (dragon, unicorn) all of which amazingly enough are made completely out of candy. And the Candytopia fan favorite, the marshmallow pit (not real marshmallows) that you can get into and have a ball, will be operational every day. Everyone is encouraged to amp up the fun by wearing a Halloween costume. The special Halloween festivities at Candytopia take place through Nov. 3, 2024. Find more information and book your visit here.

Glowing Pumpkins: A Phoenix Jack-o-Lantern Adventure - The Riverwalk at Rawhide, Chandler

It's a veritable invasion of Jack-o-Lanterns at Rawhide in Chandler! The pathways of The Riverwalk at Rawhide are lined with 5000 (that's not a typo!) Jack-o-Lanterns that are all hand carved art pumpkins with designs featuring dinosaurs, superheroes, Halloween characters, pop culture icons and much more. Totally kid friendly, children and adults can marvel at these seasonal glowing sculptures as they "come alive" with music and sounds and sound effects. Of course with 5000 glowing pumpkins it takes a while to see them all, expect to spend 45-minutes to one hour strolling the magical 1-mile trail. And don't worry about getting hungry or thirsty during that time; food, soft drinks and adult beverages are available on site (bring a credit or debit card as cash is not accepted.) Make sure to bring your camera or your phone too to capture tons of spooky photo opportunities! Parking at Glowing Pumpkins is free; priority parking for a fee is also available. Open through Halloween. Find more information about Glowing Pumpkins: A Phoenix Jack-o-Lantern Adventure and buy your tickets here.