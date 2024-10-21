Nymphs Star Inger Lorre Dies

We are saddened to say goodbye to our beloved friend and artist Inger Lorre. Inger, born Lori Anne Wening, passed on October 16, 2024 from complications due to recently-diagnosed cancer. Her mother, Lois Wening, had also passed on October 4, 2024; both are confirmed by Jen Wening, Inger's sister.

Inger was an accomplished singer, songwriter, recording artist, painter and a lover of animals. A singularly unique artist, both visually and musically, Inger first came to national attention with her band Nymphs, whose self-titled LP was released by Geffen Records in 1991.

Her career as a solo artist began with Transcendental Medication, released by Triple X in 1999. Kitten Robot released her final album, Gloryland, just last year.

