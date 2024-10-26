

Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

The People for a New America organization has announced the inaugural Unity, Peace & Freedom Festival that'll take place Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, California. With a stated goal of "One Vision - Heal Our Nation," the festival will be family-friendly and feature iconic musical performers and guest speakers who'll all be making an effort to encourage peace, love and unity. Among the exciting roster of acts set to appear are classic glam rockers The Sweet, famed for their big hits "Ballroom Blitz" and "Fox on the Run," The Main Ingredient who had hits with "Everybody Plays the Fool" and "Just Don't Want to be Lonely" and Tierra - Legacy who are known for songs like "Together" and "Vamanos Pa Monte." Also on the bill are Carmit, an original member of the Pussycat Dolls, Willie Chambers of the Chambers Brothers ("Time Has Come Today," Iron Butterfly who are known for their lengthy classic rock hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" and blues rocker Micki Free who'll be playing songs from his time in Shalamar. Rounding out the impressive roster are Louis Metoyer of 4 Non Blondes fame who'll perform the "Star Spangled Banner," the Blues Angel, Raven/Redbone ("Come and Get Your Love") and an all-star band performing a show called Think X: An Exploration of the Music of Pink Floyd. That group will feature Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Toto), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), Roberta Freeman (Guns N' Roses), Derek Day (Classless Act), Bill Champlin (One Direction) and famed guitarist Kenny Olson.

There'll be vendor booths, food trucks, an interfaith morning prayer vigil, a toy drive by Valley Cultural Foundation and guest celebrities who'll be announced closer to festival time. The fun starts at 10:00 am and entry is free.

More information about the Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival is here.

