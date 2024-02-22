Micki Free Recruits Bruce Kulick For A Crazy KISS Connection Show

(SRO) Grammy Award-winner, 5X Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement-winner, and incendiary guitarist Micki Free will celebrate the first anniversary of his monthly "Vegas Jam" residency Monday, March 4, at 9:00pm with a very special show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in downtown Vegas. Billed as "A Crazy KISS Connection," the show will feature his friend Bruce Kulick, who was KISS' lead guitarist for 12 years (1984-1996).

The evening will begin with a set by MICKI and his band The Micki Free Trinity featuring drummer Les Warner (The Cult) and Las Vegas bassist John Stenber, to be followed by a set from Bruce Kulick with musicians Zach Throne (Corey Taylor), Stoney Curtis (Count's 77), and Warner performing KISS songs. Next, MICKI will join Bruce and the band "jamming on some Jimi Hendrix songs."

What about the event being called "A Crazy KISS Connection"? "When Bruce was in KISS, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were managing my band Crown of Thorns on Interscope Records as 'Amazing Management,'" recalls MICKI. "I had been working with Gene for years as a solo artist before meeting Bruce. I think Bruce is one of the best additions to the KISS lineup. He is a master guitar-slinger and an all-around accomplished guitarist. And it's awesome that we both now live in Vegas."

The March 4 show marks MICKI's one-year anniversary of playing the first Monday of every month at Backstage Bar & Billiards. "Performing at my residency has made it an ongoing musical deliverance of my guitar pyrotechnics. It keeps me sharp and on the edge, inspiring my guitar performance, especially when joining my buddy Carlos Santana at his residency at The House of Blues in Vegas."

