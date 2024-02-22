Morgan Evans Announces 'Live At The Sydney Opera House' Album

(Warner Music Nashville) Morgan Evans has today announced his live album "Live At The Sydney Opera House" will be released on Friday, April 12. The live album was recorded over his two sold out shows at the Sydney Opera House in September 2023.

Featuring tracks from his Life Upside Down EP, all of the hits, and special guest collaborations with Australian icon John Williamson and Kita Alexander, the record captures the electrifying energy of this tour.

Along with the exciting announcement, Morgan has today shared the first live track from the album of the fan favorite and show closer "On My Own Again".

"It was an absolute honor, and a joy, to play the shows at the Sydney Opera House. Playing that place is probably a momentous occasion for anyone, but for an Aussie, it's the one. There was a vibration in the room those nights, like we knew, like everyone knew it was going to be special, and in that beautiful, cavernous concert hall we sang & played country music the only way we know how! There were a lot of truly magical moments, and I'd like to think people will hear and feel them all on this record. But most of all I hope they feel what we felt leaving the stage that night, an Aussie pride, like we were in it together, and like everything is going to be alright." says Morgan of the album.

Morgan Evans will return to Australia this March and April for a regional run of dates for the "Life Upside Down Tour" performing in places he missed last year. Kicking off at Country Fest QLD in Bloomsbury on Saturday, March 30, he will then visit Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Geelong, Bendigo, Hobart and Perth.

This tour is a continuation of the mammoth sold-out run of dates he performed in 2023, where at the end of the run he was surprised with a plaque for one million ARIA certified single sales.

Morgan Evans - Live At The Sydney Opera House Tracklisting:

1. Young Again

2. Country Outta My Girl

3. Kiss Somebody

4. Waltzing Matilda (Interlude)

5. Love Is Real

6. I Can't Make You Love Me (Interlude)

7. Over For You

8. Say What You Want

9. Date Night feat. Kita Alexander

10. Rip Rip Woodchip feat. John Williamson

11. Dedications Interlude

12. Things That We Drink To

13. Pete and Brownie Go To Town (Interlude)

14. Hey Little Mama

15. Day Drunk

16. I Still Call Australia Home (Interlude)

17. On My Own Again

