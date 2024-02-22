Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Thrash legends Slayer surprised fans this week with the big news that they will be reuniting this year and were announced as a headliner for this year's Louder Than Life Festival.

The band have also revealed that they will be playing this year's Riot Fest that will be taking place in Chicago on September 20th through 22nd. These will mark the first performances from the band since their Final World Tour concluded in November of 2019.

Tom Araya had this to say, "Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that."

Kerry King added, "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

