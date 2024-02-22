Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

02-22-2024
Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Thrash legends Slayer surprised fans this week with the big news that they will be reuniting this year and were announced as a headliner for this year's Louder Than Life Festival.

The band have also revealed that they will be playing this year's Riot Fest that will be taking place in Chicago on September 20th through 22nd. These will mark the first performances from the band since their Final World Tour concluded in November of 2019.

Tom Araya had this to say, "Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that."

Kerry King added, "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

News > Slayer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance- Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour- more

Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival- Foreigner's Mick Jones Has Parkinson's Disease- Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Vitalij Kuprij Dead At 49- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Latest News

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance

Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour

Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour

Chesterfield Kings, Slim Jim Phantom Lead The Wicked Cool Records Revue

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Announces Solo Album With Radiohead Cover

Morgan Evans Announces 'Live At The Sydney Opera House' Album

Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest

Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Contact Us - Privacy - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2024 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.