ShipRocked 2025 Announced

() ASK4 Entertainment has announced that the 2025 cruise itinerary for ShipRocked is set for January 19-25, departing from Miami, Florida on Carnival Magic, with stops at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (a new destination for ShipRockers) and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.

This year's sold-out ShipRocked (February 4-10) hosted over 4,000 guests from every U.S. state and 16 additional countries on Carnival Magic during a 6-day itinerary which departed from Miami and visited Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Bimini in The Bahamas, missing a scheduled port stop in Grand Cayman due to inclement weather in the region. The ultimate rock music cruise vacation features a different theme each year, with 2024 billed as "A ShipRocked Spooktacular." ShipRocked's mascot "Skully" changes his wardrobe each year to fit the theme.

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2024 sold out in an unprecedented 3 days, well before the music lineup was announced. Look for information on the ShipRocked 2025 on-sale soon at www.ShipRocked.com.

WRIF-FM in Detroit called ShipRocked, "...the best rock & roll festival in existence. Incredible bands, great people, a family vibe, non-stop activity choices," while The Travel Addict hailed ShipRocked as "the most epic getaway!"

The music lineup for ShipRocked 2024 included: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Nonpoint, Black Stone Cherry, BRKN LOVE, Cassyette, Catch Your Breath, Crobot, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, Fire From The Gods, From Ashes To New, Fury In Few, Hot Crazy, Luna Aura, Point North, Scene Queen, Sleep Theory, The Warning, Them Dirty Roses, Tigercub, Winona Fighter and Yonaka, along with special performances by Andy Wood Trio, Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect, Josh Katz & Joey Morrow of Badflower, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin and Matt James of Blacktop Mojo.

2024 also marked the return of guest favorite and former Carnival Cruise Director "Cookie," who joined the ShipRocked team as a host.

