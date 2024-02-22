Singled Out: CloZure's The Devil Effect

Promo photo courtesy Carry The 4 Promo photo courtesy Carry The 4

CloZure just released their brand new single "The Devil Effect", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"The Devil Effect" is our first release with our new vocalist (Elizabeth) Nikollaj fronting CloZure. With the guidance of 4x Grammy winning producer Malcolm Springer and Lynyrd Skynrd's Peter Keys, we were really able to push the boundaries of our music on the new track.

The song is really an anti-Valentines Day anthem. It's about being scorned by those you call close, and then to find your real family, your army, and call them out as you rise above. Like Nikollaj says in the track, "from ashes to my throne". We're beyond excited to share this and hope our fans old and new love it like we do!

