The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Hitting The UK This Spring

(The Publicity Connection) Hot on the heels of their hugely successful 'Classic Tales Of Yes' American Tour, Progressive Rock legends, YES, are poised to hit the road in the UK once more on a 9-date trek across the country starting on 23rd May at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and ending in London on 4th June at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, a fitting end for such a majestic band.

'The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour' will see YES mining their rich catalogue to deliver a career spanning set of classics, rarely played vintage cuts and new songs from 1970's 'Time and a Word' right up to 'Mirror To The Sky', their 23rd album released last year, together with a special section celebrating the 50th anniversary of their momentous 'Tales From The Topographic Oceans' opus.

Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue's foyer area. Dean's masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters. He has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide. His artwork appears on the cover of the current YES album Mirror To The Sky. Roger is planning to be at each show on the tour, to meet with fans.

Steve Howe, whose association with Yes began in 1970, along with Geoff Downes, a member of the 1980 'Drama' era line-up are joined by Jon Davison, lead vocalist in Yes for well over a decade now; Billy Sherwood on bass, hand-picked by original bassist Chris Squire and Jay Schellen, who worked closely with Alan White, on drums completing the line-up.

"YES are very much looking forward to playing in Europe and the UK during April, May and June this year. It's been a while since we toured here and we've really missed you all." says Steve Howe

Geoff Downes goes on to say: "We're very much looking forward to bringing the Classic Tales of YES Tour to the UK and Europe. It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of YES's history and with some previously unheard pieces together with music from out latest album, 'Mirror To The Sky'. As always, we're committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band."

"Jon D. here, My band mates and I are very pleased and excited to bring to the UK and parts of the EU our current set of classic Yes music which, covering the rich spectrum of Yestory, delighted US fans last fall. We'll be performing many song favourites but also adding rarities, some of which haven't been performed in decades! Let's all join together in May, band and audience alike, in celebrating what's best about Yes music. See you there!"

"Very much looking forward to playing all this wonderful YES music across Europe and the UK. It's an interesting set of music and one that spans the many decades of the bands unique and rich history" continues Billy Sherwood

Jay Schellen says: "I'm very excited and looking forward to performing our 2024 Classic Tales Of YES tour in the UK. This collection of songs is unique in many ways. A classic YES show, thrilling and dynamic! I'm sure our fans will be excited and pleased as well!"

Thursday 23 May Manchester Bridgewater Hall*

Friday 24 May Glasgow Royal Concert Hall*

Sunday 26 May Liverpool Philharmonic Hall*

Tuesday 28 May York Barbican*

Wednesday 29 May Southend Cliffs Pavilion*

Friday 31May Bristol Beacon

Saturday 1 June Birmingham Symphony Hall*

Sunday 2 June Gateshead The Glasshouse (formerly The Sage*)

Tuesday 4 June London Royal Albert Hall

*UK Shows rescheduled from 2023, all tickets remain valid.

