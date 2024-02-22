The Hives Announce Limited Edition Reissues

(TCB) On April 20, The Hives will release a long awaited limited edition black and white vinyl reissue of their exuberant 2007 album Black and White Album, which featured production from The Neptunes and has been out of print for over a decade, and a limited edition black vinyl reissue of their blistering 2012 album Lex Hives for Record Store Day.

The Lex Hives reissue will include an additional pink vinyl entitled Midsummer Hives Dream, a collection of 12 Lex Hives songs recorded live during Sweden's Midsummer at Terminal 5 in New York City on June 22, 2012. The Lex Hives reissue will be released digitally on DSPs on April 19 alongside 6 select live songs from Midsummer Hives Dream. Lex Hives' single "Come On!" currently soundtracks the global campaign from fellow Swedes, IKEA. The live version of "Come On!" is released today via DSPs.

In 2023, The Hives released their first album in over a decade - the critically acclaimed The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which charted in 13 countries including debuting #2 on the UK Albums Chart. The New York Times called it "a classic Hives album filled with boasts, powder-keg energy and punk angst" and The Needle Drop proclaimed "they nail it once again." Following the album's release, The Hives embarked on an extensive global tour including a totally SOLD OUT North American run and they made history as the first Western band to perform in Venezuela in 10 years. They will return to the road in March for SOLD OUT dates in the UK and EU before joining Green Day and Foo Fighters for spring/summer stadium performances.

The Hives 2024 Tour Dates:

Mar 27 - LEEDS, UK @ Academy SOLD OUT ~

Mar 28 - NEWCASTLE, UK @ City Hall SOLD OUT ~

Mar 29 - NOTTINGHAM, UK @ Rock City SOLD OUT ~

Mar 30 - WOLVERHAMPTON, UK @ The Civic at The Halls SOLD OUT ~

April 1 - GLASGOW, UK @ Barrowlands SOLD OUT ~

April 2 - BRISTOL, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT ~

April 3 - BRIGHTON, UK @ Dome SOLD OUT ~

April 5 - CARDIFF, UK @ Great Hall SOLD OUT ~

April 6 - MANCHESTER, UK @ Academy SOLD OUT ~

April 8 - DUBLIN, UK @ 3Olympia Theatre SOLD OUT ~

April 10 - NORWICH, UK @ UEA SOLD OUT ~

April 13 - LONDON, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo SOLD OUT ~

June 1 - MADRID, SP @ Road to Rio Babel Festival

June 7 - NORJE, SWE @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 19 - ARNHEM, NL @ GelreDome ^

June 20 - COPENHAGEN, DK @ Copenhell Festival

June 22 - SCHESSELL, GER @ Hurricane Festival

June 23 - NEUHAUSEN OB ECK, GER @ Southside Festival

June 25 - BOLOGNA, IT @ The Hives Day Festival

June 27 - ST GALLEN, CH @ St Gallen Open Air Festival

June 28 - MUNSTER, GER @ Vainstream Rockfest

June 29 - TABOR, CZ @ Mighty Sounds Festival

June 30 - LINZ, AT @ Lido Sounds Festival

July 4 - WERCHTER, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

July 5 - SAINT NOLFF, FR @ Fete du Bruit Festival

July 6 - STOCKHOLM, SWE @ Sthlm Fileds Festival

July 7 - LONDON, UK @ Crystal Palace Park Festival

July 19 - NEW YORK, NY @ Citi Field*

July 20 - WASHINGTON, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 21 - BOSTON, MA @ Fenway Park*

July 23 - HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug 7 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ Petco Park*

Aug 8 - SANTA ANA, CA @ Santa Ana Observatory

Aug 9 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ BMO Stadium*

Aug 22 - PARIS, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival

Aug 23 - MONTPELLIER, FR @ Palmarosa Festival

Aug 25 - CHÂTEAU DE LA MAROUTIERE, FR @ V & B Festival

*supporting Foo Fighters

^ supporting Green Day

~ w/ support from Bad Nerves

